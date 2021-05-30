Menu
ANGRY: Toowoomba small business owner Dave Athorn has captured youths on two separate occasions trying to knock him from his bike while he was heading to a job.
Watch: Bike rider angry after being targeted by reckless youths

Tom Gillespie
31st May 2021 7:51 AM
A Toowoomba small business owner and motorcycle rider wants action on young people roaming the city streets, after he was twice nearly knocked off his motorcycle by the same group of youths.

Aqua 4 Life owner Dave Athorn, who captured the two incidents on his Go-Pro, said he came close to losing control on both occasions.

Mr Athorn said the first video shows the youths throwing items at him while riding through Newtown.

In the second incident, he was riding near Westridge Shopping Centre when one member of the group pretended to jump out in front of his bike in order to spook him.

Video shows him confronting the youths.

Mr Athorn, who posted the videos to social media, said the behaviour was unacceptable and far too common.

"They try and jump out at you, the other time they were throwing sticks," he said.

"I asked them if they had ever fallen off a bike before - as soon as you confront them, they revert back to being kids.

"There's no point me reporting them to police - they say their hands are tied."

Mr Athorn's videos earned thousands of views on social media, with other users venting their frustration.

"(I posted them) just to keep people alert, because they're regularly talked about," he said.

Toowoomba Police declined to comment on the issue.

