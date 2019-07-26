WATCH: Bird's eye view of Rocky 500cc solos riders on track

TOP SPEED: Rockhampton's Scott Warwick-Day tears up the track during a training session in preparation for the weekend's Handlebar Heroes.

SPEEDWAY SOLOS: Two Rockhampton riders are revved up for tomorrow night's Handlebar Heroes Speedway Bike Spectacular after spending a day training with one of the world's best.

Zane Keleher and Scott Warwick-Day were put through their paces by three-time speedway world champion Jason Crump at a practice track near Rockhampton yesterday.

The local duo said advice gleaned from Crump was incredibly helpful.

"It definitely helps because he obviously knows his stuff. He says what to do and you go and do it," Warwick-Day said.

Keleher has been working with Crump for the past few years as he chases his dream of racing internationally.

"Jason raced professionally for 20 years. He points out little mistakes with our technique and our riding and even bike set-up," he said.

"His knowledge is just so great. What he says is invaluable."

Keleher and Warwick-Day are excited about hitting the track at the Rockhampton Showgrounds tomorrow night.

Keleher will race in the feature event, the 500c open solos, while Warwick-Day is out to defend his title in the support class.

The program also includes sidecars and, for the first time, MX stock bikes and 125cc speedway dirt karts.

Keleher will line up in a strong 16-strong field that includes current Queensland open champion Hugh Skidmore and Queensland under-21 champion Declan Kennedy.

"The competition's going to be tough," said Keleher, who finished second last year.

"There's boys coming from down south and they're always competitive.

"It's a big, fast, open track so it's going to be anyone's game."

Event co-ordinator Bill Warwick-Day agreed.

"There's sure to be some tight racing," he said.

"There's 16 in it so there's 16 chances. It's pretty hard to pick a winner.

"Zane ran second last year so he's a good chance. He knows the track better than any of them.

"It's pretty hard to go past Hugh Skidmore, he's been in the top four three times and won it once."

Warwick-Day said the A-graders had five rounds to make up points. The top eight go through to the semis, with the top two from each semi advancing to the A final.

Two other local riders - Luke Kluver and Brock Tregea - will also be in the hunt for the title.

Warwick-Day said spectators were guaranteed a great night, with some fast and exciting racing.

Gates open at 3pm, with the grand parade at 5pm and racing from 6pm.

Admission: Adults $30, children 10 to 15 years $15, children under-10 free