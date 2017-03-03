WATCH: Birds of a feather flock to Rocky

Lance Wood from the Finch and Parrot Social Club is preparing for the club's annual bird sale at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

Don't you know about the bird?

Bird breeder Lance Wood knows the bird is the word.

He can't wait to welcome bird lovers to the ninth annual bird sale at the Rockhampton Showgrounds this Sunday morning.

Lance was only 20 and freshly married when he picked up his first pair of zebra finches with bird breeding blossoming into an ongoing passion for over 30 years now.

"There's a numerous variety you can buy now and once you buy one pair, there's no turning back, it just keeps building up," Lance said.

Currently he has 60 to 70 pairs of birds in his aviaries with approximately half of those for available for sale.

"It's not overly intense, it's a relaxing hobby," he said.

"Keeping birds is definitely therapeutic and if you breed them properly, they always pay their way.

"All you need is a cage and then it's just a matter of buying bird seed, a bit of celery, some fresh grass seeds, finch mix or parrot mix and fresh water each day.

"My wife likes the finches and parrots as well so it's an easy hobby to keep doing, I get a lot of help from her."

Lance is one of the 80 members of the Rockhampton Finch and Parrot Social Club who organises the annual bird sales.

Featuring well over a thousand parrots, finches, budgerigars, lovebirds, doves and canaries, there's going to be no shortage of cheeps going cheap.

Word has spread far and wide about the sale with bird owners migrating from as far away as Townsville and Brisbane to participate.

Depending on the weight of your wallet, for as little as $10 or in excess of $10000, you can purchase your own feathered friends.

The bird sale opens from 9am till 12pm at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion of the Rockhampton Showgrounds and entry is $2 for adults and children under 15 are free.