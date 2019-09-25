Menu
Eastern Brown Snake Squares Up to Snake Catcher After Relocation
WATCH: Brown snake goes for snake catcher after relocation

Tobi Loftus
25th Sep 2019 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM
A VIDEO shared to social media showed the moment an eastern brown snake squared up to a snake catcher after it was relocated from a Toowoomba region location.

A+ Reptile Relocations Toowoomba's Alex Reynolds shared the video of the snake which was caught near Cotswold Hills to his Facebook page.

It has since been shared more than 10,000 times.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported this video and shared this video around to others," Mr Reynolds wrote.

"We just want to get the word out that people don't need to kill snakes and can just leave them be and they will do their own thing so long as they aren't disturbed. 

"We want the younger generation to learn they don't need shovels."

A+ Reptile Relocations Toowoomba is one of a number of snake catchers operating in the Toowoomba region. 

