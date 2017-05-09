WATCH: Brutal moment as kangaroo hit by car at 140km/h

Driver Cameron Henry and his navigator Michelle Van Der Wilk came face-to-face with several native animals during the 2017 Rally of Wowan.

IT WAS machines verses nature at the Rally of Wowan over the weekend with dashcam footage capturing the moment a kangaroo hopped into the path of a rally car travelling 140km/h.

Driver Cameron Henry and his navigator Michelle Van Der Wilk came face-to-face with the native marsupial which caused significant damage to the team's 1999 Subaru WRX Sti.

"About 10kms in, this kangaroo came out from the left and we pretty much saw it as it got in front of the car,” Michelle said.

"Cameron braked and was very lucky the kangaroo just sort of skimmed over the front of the bonnet.

"In the big scheme of things, I think cars hit roos on free-ways and come off way worse so we were very lucky.”

Their car will need a new bonnet and headlight, but as for the fate of the kangaroo - that's anyone's guess.

"By the time I got out of the car I didn't see it,” Michelle said.

"Cameron said it had hopped off, so I'm not sure what happened to him in the end.

"Hopefully he's just got a bit of a headache from having an altercation with our car.”

Earlier on in the day, a snake stopped the pair in their tracks.

Michelle said the slithery obstacle wasn't too impressed with having to share the road, but got away unscathed.

"We stopped in front of it (the snake), he was quite annoyed that we'd interrupted his sun-baking and gave us a bit of a hiss as we drove around him,” she said.

"It was massive.. I haven't seen a snake across the road during a rally like that before so I'm not sure if it's common.

"It definitely makes you aware of the animals in the bush around there, I'm not sure I'd want to go bush-walking on my own without a pair of big hiking boots.”