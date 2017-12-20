WATCH: Busby Marou take a walk down their Rocky memory lane

Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou admire the front page of The Morning Bulletin when it was transformed to honour them.

Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou admire the front page of The Morning Bulletin when it was transformed to honour them. Contributed

WHAT a year it's been for Rockhampton's home-grown duo, Busby Marou.

From achieving their first number one album to touring with Elton John and Paul Kelly, the sell-out performers are finishing off their successful year at home.

The band's annual One Hot Night performance comes off the back of a whirlwind year of road tripping and promoting as the duo go out with a bang for the year on December 29.

Their chart topping success has seen their third studio album, Postcards From The Shell House, hit number one on the ARIA Albums Chart and nominated for ARIA Award Best Blues and Roots Album.

Local Rocky band Busby Marou start up annual event "One Hot Night" to thank the fans who shaped their success. Allan Reinikka ROK070917abusbyma

They have also taken out The Triffid's 2017 Queensland Album Of The Year with the prestigious album spine added to the venue's legend-filled music wall of fame for the next year.

The boys Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby celebrate their ARIA #1 with manager Josh Jones Contributed

Despite the highs, stress was put on the band when Jeremy Marou had health scares at the beginning of their tour.

Jeremy Marou recovering in hospital after a heart attack. Contributed

But even that couldn't keep them down and as the year comes to a close, the Rocky boys have released an intimate video about growing up in the Beef Capital and where their music career started.

Iconic landmarks in the region and old stomping grounds are among their most treasured memories which they reminisce on in the five-minute-long video.

From catching barra in the mighty Fitzroy River to cruising along the reefs of Great Keppel Island, the duo say there's no place like home.

Even the "local rag", The Morning Bulletin, gained a special mention for turning the front page into a tribute to the band who were carved in the local pubs and gigs.

Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou admire the front page of The Morning Bulletin when it was transformed to honour them. Contributed

The boys visit old landmarks including the Archer Hotel where Tom had his "first beer" and the Oxford Hotel where it all began.

They also visited Tom's old house in Port Curtis where the pair jammed in the "boardroom" and reminisced on the beginning of their chart-topping band.

While passing a footy in the middle of Brothers Rugby League Club, Tom and Jeremy talked about the pull between sport and music and how music was always their priority.

Tom and Jeremy pass a footy between them at Brothers football grounds. Contributed

But family was the most important thing for both Thomas and Jeremy saying there was nothing like seeing them shed a tear of pride in the crowd at The Great Western earlier this year.

Busby Marou will be performing to their hometown on One Hot Night at Rockhampton Showgrounds on December 29.

FIVE BIG ACHIEVEMENTS FROM BUSBY MAROU IN 2017

February 17

Released Postcards From The Shell House

The intimate album tells tales from their childhood and family at Great Keppel Island and surrounds. Rolling Stone magazine called it an album "steeped in the gentle rhythms of the coast".

February 28

Hit #1 on the ARIA charts

Their debut at the top spot came with their third studio album after a week touring in Queensland meeting fans. The duo were "absolutely stoked" knowing there was so much love out there for their music.

September

Toured with Elton John

The Rocky duo toured with the music legend in September through Mackay Wollongong and Cairns saying it was "like icing on a very big cake".

November

Took out Triffid's Album of the Year

Beating the likes of Bernard Fanning and The Jungle Giants, Busby Marou were crowned the best Queensland album of the year taking their well-earned place on the wall of fame. the boys said they didn't think they could win it but were "very proud" to be the state winners.

November

Toured with Paul Kelly