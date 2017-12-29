Menu
WATCH: Busby Marou warm up for epic Rocky performance

Busby Marou's soundcheck in Rockhampton.
Busby Marou's soundcheck in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK291217abusbyma
Shayla Bulloch
by

THOMAS Busby and Jeremy Marou ironed out any imperfections in their sound-check this afternoon before hitting the stage in Rocky's hottest performance of the year.

The duo make up home-grown success Busby Marou and are preparing for the epic One Hot Night show they're set to perform tonight at the Rockhampton Showgrounds to a huge crowd.

Exciting vibes echoed through the Robert Schwarten Pavilion as the duo sang one of their hits, Dying Town.

There was no sings of nerves as the long-time friends and band members strummed away on stage, flowing effortlessly through chords and verses.

Support acts Amy Shark and Timberwolf band members watched on from the empty arena who will take the stage from 6.50pm tonight.

Manager, Josh Jones, was putting the finishing touches on the concert area in preparation for the long-awaited night.

He said ticket sales sky-rocketed for the first annual concert which was a terrific sign of what's to come.

Gates open for One Hot Night at 5.30pm at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
