WATCH: Capras' coach reveals details of key duo's injuries

HOOKED IN: Aaron Teroi will share the hooking duties with Darcy Davey in the absence of Billy Gilbert. TERRY HILL

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras' coach Kim Williams has his fingers crossed but scan results due tonight are expected to reveal the worst for the team's skipper, Jack Madden.

It is likely the talented halfback fractured his fibula in the first half on Saturday's game against the Redcliffe Dolphins, a recurrence of the injury he suffered in Round 1 that kept him sidelined for 10 weeks.

The news is better for hooker Billy Gilbert, who was forced from the field in the 10th minute of the same game.

While it was initially feared he too had suffered a leg fracture, MRI scans have shown he did not.

He will be in a moon boot for several weeks, and is expected to return in three to four weeks.

Williams said it was really disappointing for both players, in particular Madden, who looks set for another lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Hard-working forward Bill Cullen is also out for a week after suffering a head knock in the closing stages of Saturday's 20-14 loss.

Williams today named the team to take on the third-placed Townsville Blackhawks in Saturday's televised game at Browne Park.

Maipele Morseau will slot into halfback, while Aaron Teroi and Darcy Davey are set to share the hooking duties.

Dave Cowhan, who also had several weeks off after suffering a head knock, comes in for Cullen.

Williams said the Capras were keen to get one back on the Blackhawks after a controversial video ref's call cost them victory in last year's match-up in Townsville.

"We sort of feel like we owe them from last year's TV game and that's a genuine feeling in the club that we would like to get that one back on them,” he said.

Capras coach Kim Williams: "We've probably played our best footy of the season so far over the last two weeks.” Chris Ison ROK260418ccapras1

"We'll go into this pretty confident.

"We've probably played our best footy of the season so far over the last two weeks and we know we've got a fair bit of improvement still there.”

Williams said defence would again be the focus for the Capras against a Blackhawks outfit that boasts quality from one through to 17.

"It's one of those games with potential to be a very low-scoring one or it could open right up.

"The Blackhawks are able to play both styles of footy.

"If we can keep them under 20 points we think we're a genuine chance of winning.

"I rank them right up in the top echelon of teams in this comp but I also rate them as a team we can beat.”

Saturday's game kicks off at 1.10pm.

The Capras under-20s will play the Blackhawks at 3.15pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Maipele Morseau 7. Blake Goodman 8. Brad Lupi 9. Aaron Teroi 10. Oliver Percy (c) 11. Jerry Key (c) 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jamie Hill 14. Darcy Davey 15. Dave Cowhan 16. Peter Rogers 17. Aaron Flanagan 19. Luke George