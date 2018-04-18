WATCH: Capras coach reveals exciting debutant for CQ clash

Norths player Darcy Davey will make his debut for the CQ Capras against the Northern Pride this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Darcy Davey will make his debut for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in their Round 7 clash against the Northern Pride this weekend.

The Norths Chargers' hooker was yesterday named in an extended 21-man squad for the clash, which will headline a full day of footy action at Nu-Tank Super Saturday at Emerald's McIndoe Park.

The Capras head into the contest on the back of two losses and are hungry for the two points to ensure they stay in touch with the competition's top six.

Hooker Billy Gilbert, who has been a revelation in the opening rounds, is out for a week after suffering a head knock in the team's 32-point loss to the Souths Logan Magpies last weekend.

Aaron Teroi, who has been playing halfback in the absence of skipper Jack Madden, will wear the number 9 on Saturday, while stand-in skipper Jerry Key will move to five-eighth.

Coach Kim Williams said the versatile Key had a history of playing in that position.

Jerry Key will start at five-eighth for the CQ Capras in their Round 7 clash on Saturday. CHRIS ISON

"He's a very skilled ball player and a good organiser of play and he won't be out of his comfort zone there at all,” Williams said.

"At the beginning of the season, probably positionally it's not exactly what we expected by Round 7 but we've got the cattle to cover those positions.”

Williams said it was exciting for the hard-working Davey to get a start this weekend.

"He's a local guy who's come through the Norths system over the last couple of years and been very good for them,” Williams said.

"He had a really good pre-season with us, was strong in the trials, so he deserves his chance.

"He's got an excellent running game and we feel that he'll bring a fair bit of energy off the bench.”

Williams is preparing for a "dour defensive struggle” against a Northern Pride outfit, which boasts the halves pairing of former NRL star Todd Carney and Jake Clifford.

Former NRL star Todd Carney will line up with the Northern Pride against the Capras this weekend. Evan Morgan

"I think it will be a pretty tough one and probably won in the forwards,” he said.

"We've got to limit the damage of their forward pack which will then help us contain their halves.

"I think that's the key to it - we've got to play a lot of footy in their half.”

Williams expects a big crowd in Emerald for the jam-packed program.

"Being out in one of our regional areas makes it a little bit more important. They don't get to see us very often and we want to make the whole experience worthwhile,” he said.

"I think everyone in the club recognises how big this weekend is for us at this stage of the season.”

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Jerry Key (c) 7. Blake Goodman 8. Bill Cullen 9. Aaron Teroi 10. Oliver Percy (c) 11. Dave Cowhan 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jamie Hill 14. Darcy Davey 15. Brad Lupi 16. Phil Nati 17. Aaron Flanagan 18. Tyson White 19. Luke George 20. Maipele Morseu 21. Jamie Minto

GAME DAY

Nu-Tank Super Saturday at McIndoe Park, Emerald