Aaron Teroi will start at hooker again this week for the CQ Capras in the absence of Billy Gilbert.
Sport

WATCH: Capras coach's strategy to win back-to-back games

Pam McKay
by
26th Apr 2018 4:32 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams has named an unchanged line-up for the CQ Capras' home game against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday.

The Capras will turn out for the Anzac Round clash in specially designed commemorative jerseys that will be auctioned after the game with proceeds going to the RSL.

The home team will be looking to score back-to-back wins for the first time this season after their gritty 15-8 victory over the Northern Pride in Emerald last weekend.

Williams said he was keen to reward the players who were part of the Round 7 win, which has the Capras sitting in 10th place on the competition ladder with six points, two positions and two points clear of this weekend's opponents.

READ: 'Coal Train' seals thrilling win for Capras in Emerald

But he knows his players will have to be at their best against a quality Seagulls outfit that will be keen to arrest a three-game losing streak.

"The couple of games they have clicked they've been very good and you can see the potential there,” he said.

"They've got a few changes this week which concerns me; they're bringing in some fresh faces to try and spark something and that's when a team is quite often most dangerous.”

Aaron Teroi will again start at hooker for the Capras with Billy Gilbert out for another week after suffering two head knocks in two weeks.

Maipele Morseau has retained the five-eighth jersey after a near man-of-the-match performance last week, and forward Dave Taylor, who clinched the win over the Pride with a try in the dying minutes, will come off the bench after it proved effective last week.

Williams said building pressure would be the priority for the Capras on Saturday.

"We were excellent coming out of our own half last week but we let the opposition off the hook far too many times,” he said.

"We gave away five penalties when we had the ball deep in their territory and we dropped the ball on another three or four occasions in repeat sets when we should have been able to build pressure and put points on.

"We haven't scored a lot of points, we've done enough defensively to win a few tight games but we need to convert our chances into points so that's our big focus this week.”

Saturday's game starts at 7pm, with the Capras 20s playing the Burleigh Bears at 5pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 17. Maipele Morseau 7. Blake Goodman 6. Jerry Key (c) 9. Aaron Teroi 10. Oliver Percy (c) 11. Dave Cowhan 8. Bill Cullen 13. Jamie Hill 14. Darcy Davey 15. Brad Lupi 16. Phil Nati 12. Dave Taylor

