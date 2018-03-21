WATCH: Capras 'ready to go' in local derby against Cutters

WELCOME BOOST: Forward Bill Cullen is expected to return to the Capras line-up after missing last week's game through injury.

RUGBY LEAGUE: An impressive 80-minute performance in the Yeppoon Seagulls' 44-point demolition of Norths in local league last week has Vic Halfpenny poised for his first start of the season with the CQ Capras.

The skilful second rower was today named in the 19-man Capras squad for Saturday's Round 3 clash against the Mackay Cutters at BB Print Stadium.

The Capras will again be without skipper Jack Madden, who suffered a lower leg injury in the closing stages of their dramatic one-point win in the season opener against Easts a fortnight ago.

Coach Kim Williams said he would not be rushing the playmaker back in, especially given the Capras had just a four-day turnaround before their next game against Ipswich at Browne Park.

Second rower Dave Cowhan is also on the injured list after dislocating his shoulder in last week's 20-point loss to Norths.

But in welcome news, forward Bill Cullen is set to return after being sidelined for a week with a rib injury, with Williams saying he will be given until Friday to prove his fitness.

"We just don't see a need to push it until that point,” Williams said.

"He's probably a 90 per cent chance of playing at this stage so we'll keep him in cotton wool until Friday and then we'll let him loose Saturday night.”

Aaron Teroi will slot into halfback in Madden's absence, with the coach confident he will provide the direction that was missing at times last week.

"I've got a lot of faith in Aaron. He's a very capable and very honest, hard-working player and I'm sure he'll do a very good job there,” Williams said.

Zeik Foster moves back to fullback and Jamie Hill has forced his way into the starting 13 after two excellent showings in the opening rounds.

Williams said the Mackay Cutters boasted plenty of strike power, particularly in the hooking role, and would be keen to score their first points of the season.

"At none from two they're going to be pretty desperate for their first win in front of a home crowd as well so we're expecting a very tough challenge there,” he said.

"We're well prepared, we're ready to go and we're quietly confident going into this one.”

Saturday's game starts at 6pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster. Ken Tofilau, Connor Broadhurst, Nathan Bassani, Chanel Seigafo, Blake Goodman, Aaron Teroi, Bill Cullen, Billy Gilbert, Phil Nati, Jerry Key (captain), Dave Taylor, James Hill, Tyson White, Brad Lupi, Luke George, Vic Halfpenny, Aaron Flanagan, Peter Rogers