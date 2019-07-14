Menu
A car on fire by the side of the Warrego Hwy near Helidon. Video by Robert Cheek.
News

WATCH: Car explodes by side of Warrego Hwy

Matthew Newton
by
14th Jul 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM
DRAMATIC footage has emerged of a crashed car engulfed in flames on the side of the Warrego Hwy.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the highway near Helidon at 12.50am after the car caught fire and started a small grass fire. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were originally concerned someone was inside or had been involved in a crash.

They were able to track down the person who was driving the car and he was taken to hospital for assessment. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a number of urban and rural fire crews attended the blaze, and the fire was out by 1.21am.

Purple Truck Driving School's Robert Cheek was on the scene of the incident and captured footage of the car as it burned and exploded. 

