Warrego Highway Car Fire
WATCH: Car fire causes delays on Warrego Highway

Tobi Loftus
by
29th Sep 2019 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a car and grass fire on the Warrego Highway near Plainlands.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said they received the call about the fire on the highway, just east of Forest Hill Fernvale Road, at 2.45pm.

"We had six crews attend the fire," she said.

"When they arrived a car was well alight. All occupants of the vehicle were out of it and accounted for.

"The fire had spread to grass surrounding the car. There were large volumes of smoke.

"The car and grass fires were quickly brought under control and then the majority of the fire was out by 3.15pm."

The incident occurred on the eastbound lanes.

A car on fire on the side of the Warrego Highway
A car on fire on the side of the Warrego Highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

