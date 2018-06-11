WATCH: Check out Rockhampton's slick new marketing campaign

THE national spotlight is set to shine on the Rockhampton Region with a new video being rolled out this week.

Featuring the tag line 'Rockhampton Can', the campaign aims to promote the region's liveability, tourism potential, investment opportunities and business environment to the rest of the country.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the first video would be hitting YouTube and social media sites in the coming weeks showcasing Rockhampton at its best.

"From our booming fishing tourism sector to showing off a lifestyle which blends the best of country living with city life, this campaign is about taking Rockhampton to the rest of the country and indeed the world,” Mayor Strelow said.

"The first video we've produced is all about the lifestyle our region has to offer and the Fitzroy River features heavily with the fishing, the rowing sports and the spectacular views.”

The newly developed Riverside precinct also stars in the video along with Mt Archer and local restaurants and attractions.

"This will be the first of more videos to come to raise the profile of Rockhampton and I can guarantee, all those shots of our beautiful weather will definitely get people in the Southern states dreaming of a move as they shiver through a traditional winter,” Cr Strelow said.

"Council is really excited to see this campaign roll out and hopefully start to generate a buzz about our region not just for tourists, but for people who are looking to find somewhere new to call home.”