WATCH: Chemical spill on the Bruce Hwy

A truck rolled on the Bruce Hwy near Carmilla on Friday morning.

UPDATE 1.14pm: QUEENSLAND Fire Service Scientific Specialists are on scene at a truck rollover 20km south of Carmilla.

They are currently examining a chemical that fell from the truck.

The crash happened about 4 this morning.

Chemical spill on the Brue Hwy: Chemical specialists are cleaning up a spill on the Bruce Hwy

A man was taken to Sarina Hospital with significant lacerations to his head, however he is in a stable condition.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the crash by police.

Despite the rollover, there has been no impact to traffic along the Bruce Hwy.

A truck has rolled over 80km south of Sarina. Sandra Gellie

INITIAL: SCIENTIFIC crews have been sent to an accident scene on the Bruce Highway south of Carmila to try to identify chemicals leaking from a rolled truck.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two fire crews were sent out at 3.59am. One has since left the scene.

"A scientific unit has been called out to try to identify the substance in the truck, there was a chemical leak. They still haven't identified what it is," the spokesperson said.

"They need to clean out the substance from the truck before they can move it."

Police said they are not attending. The accident happened in a ditch by the road and the highway was never blocked.