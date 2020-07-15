Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

by Amy Price
15th Jul 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The Hemsworth brothers put their competitive streak to the test during their Queensland beach trip.

The Australian actors, who celebrated the border reopening with a family camping drip to Double Island Point, north of Noosa, over the weekend, both shared videos on Wednesday of themselves surfing down a sand dune.

While Chris enjoys a relatively smooth run, Liam loses his hat and slips off the board, grimacing as he says "my ass".

He's then jumped on by the kids as Chris says "smash him".

"What a weekend! My attempt at surfing down the sand dune was definitely better than @chrishemsworth," Liam Hemsworth wrote.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The family trip, which included Chris wife Elsa Pataky and their children, and friends Luke and April Munro, was in partnership with Lotus Caravans.

Chris thanked the company for "hooking us up" saying "Another incredible few days on the Australian coast".

Originally published as WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.
Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.

More Stories

celebrity chris hemsworth liam hemsworth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer’s patient found in good spirits

        premium_icon UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer’s patient found in good spirits

        News Concerned relatives raised the alarm after 80-year-old fails to return home from a medical appointment.

        Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        premium_icon Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        Money The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics.

        ‘Odin’ destroyed grandson’s cubbyhouse, DV offender joked

        premium_icon ‘Odin’ destroyed grandson’s cubbyhouse, DV offender joked

        News The defendant joked at police that “Odin came down himself and did it” referring to...

        Vital volunteers quit ‘in droves’ over lack of clear future

        premium_icon Vital volunteers quit ‘in droves’ over lack of clear future

        News ‘Until the Cabinet says yay or nay, everyone’s future remains very unclear.’