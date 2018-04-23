WATCH: City's 'premier event' transforming Rocky showgrounds

BUZZING with the sound of cranes and trucks, the Rockhampton Showgrounds has become a hive of activity in preparation for Beef Australia 2018.

With 100,000 people expected to descend on the venue next month, temporary buildings and tents are filling the grounds for the 30th year of celebrations.

Held once every three years, the world-renowned expo attracts visitors from across the country and the globe to the region, to learn and celebrate all parts of the beef industry.

Beef Australia chief executive officer Denis Cox said this year's event was shaping up as the biggest and best yet.

"Now in its 30th year, Beef Australia 2018 has 500 trade sites, 36 food vendors, cooking demonstrations, restaurants, and a record number of just over 3500 school children participating in the program,” Mr Cox said.

"It's going to be a fantastic week for locals and visitors alike.

"Be sure to come along and we encourage visitors to arrive early and stay on longer and enjoy not only the fabulous weather but all the great attractions our region has to offer.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Rockhampton Regional Council is proud to be a principal partner of Beef Australia and looks forward to another outstanding event in two weeks' time.

"Beef Australia is the premier event on the agricultural calendar because it not only showcases our incredible industry but it offers opportunities to our residents, our local businesses and our Region,” Cr Strelow said.

"Leaders in the beef industry from across the world come here to learn best practice, the latest advancements in the industry, and to explore investment opportunities.

"At the same time our local graziers and industry professionals are showing the world their businesses and truly cementing Rockhampton's reputation as an absolute leader in this industry.

Beef Australia 2018 will be held May 6 to 12.

For further details on the event, head to: beefaustralia.com.au/

