WATCH: Clermont locals feature in ‘unprecedented’ campaign

THE Queensland Resources Council has launched a bold four-week campaign in the lead up to the state election to highlight the importance of the mining and gas industry.

The campaign will emphasise the industry's essential role in the state's COVID-19 recovery.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said with Queensland's unemployment rate at 8.8 per cent, the resources industry had the potential to strengthen and speed up the state's recovery.

"We can be stronger, and Queensland can be stronger, but we need a shared commitment and unwavering support from the government," Mr Macfarlane said.

QRC is calling on the State Government to cut down red tape on new projects and keep royalty taxes stable for the next 10 years to drive large-scale global investment.

CAMPAIGN: Clermont locals help send a message ahead of the state election. Picture: QRC

"We want to work with the government to put in place an industry development plan to make sure our resources sector can get Queenslanders back to work and our economy back on track," Mr Macfarlane said.

He said the industry had proven over decades to be an "excellent return on investment" for the State Government, now contributing $74 billion each year to the economy and supporting 372,000 full-time jobs.

"On top of that, resources delivers the government more than $5 billion a year in royalty taxes, which go straight into the State Budget to pay for roads, hospitals, teachers and nurses," he said.

QRC's campaign uses the catchphrase "You can count on us to help Queensland recover" and was filmed in Clermont featuring local miners, workers and business owners.