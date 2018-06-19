Menu
Man clocked at 157km/h in 100km zone
Crime

VIDEO: Clocked at 157km/h with kids in car

Inge Hansen
by
18th Jun 2018 4:00 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2018 4:39 AM
A MARYBOROUGH man was allegedly caught driving 57km/h over the speed limit with three children in tow.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit pulled over the man along the Bruce Highway at Duckinwilla after he was allegedly caught travelling 157km/h in a 100km zone on Saturday, June 16 at 3.20pm.

The 47-year-old man was issued with a $1177 fine, eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension.

Maryborough Crime Prevention Coordinator senior constable Melanie Ryan said the message was very simple - "don't speed, speeding kills".

"Any kilometre over can have devastating impacts on everyone's lives regardless if it's just one person in the car or many," she said.

"This could have been fatal, every kilometre over changes your reaction time and your stopping distance and also increases the chance of losing control of the vehicle."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Snr Cst Ryan said it was important for all road users to remember the fatal five.

"Police are everywhere both in marked and unmarked vehicles to make sure that all road users are safe," she said.

"If you speed, you will be caught so please slow down and remember the fatal five - don't speed, don't drink and drug drive, don't drive fatigued, always wear a seat belt and never drive while distracted.

"The school holidays aren't that far away and we want all road users to be safe."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

