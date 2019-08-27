Menu
Vision of a man robbing North Rockhampton service station
WATCH: Close up footage of servo knife robbery

Meg Bolton
27th Aug 2019 1:23 PM
POLICE are looking for two men who robbed a North Rockhampton service station on Monday afternoon.

The young men wielded a knife at an employee at the BP Service Station near Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre.

They stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot through Kershaw Gardens.

A witness reported saying he saw two Indigenous youths, matching the description of the offenders, heading for the Dowling St entrance towards Glenmore Rd near the train tracks.

The first man is described as late teens to early 20s, wearing a black bucket hat, black shorts, a dark blue shirt, white shoes and white socks - he was carrying a knife.

The second man is described as late teens to early 20s wearing a baseball cap, a green singlet, black shorts, black socks and black shoes - he was carrying a piece of wood.

