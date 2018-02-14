WATCH: Coach on Capras line-up for second trial match

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams is expecting a "highly enthusiastic and energetic performance” from the CQ Capras squad that will tackle the Townsville Blackhawks in Mackay this weekend.

Just as it was in the opening trial game against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend, a host of players will make their first appearances in Capras colours, including a handful of those on train and trial.

Capras: Capras Kim Williams

The depth in the squad has allowed Williams to name a different looking squad to the one that was beaten 16-6 by the young Broncos side in Theodore.

"It's a good position for us to be in. We've got an opportunity to see all the players that didn't get a run this week,” he said.

"It's the Blackhawks' first hit-out so I expect they'll name a very strong line-up.

"That's a great thing for us - we can give our younger guys a taste of what it's like at this level against a team that I think will be right up there at the end of the season.”

The players will look to press their claims for selection for the opening round of the Intrust Super Cup, which kicks off on March 10.

READ: GALLERY: Why Capras coach is all smiles after Broncos clash

Williams believes the 23-man squad offers a good balance.

"I think we'll see a lot of enthusiasm from our new players who are getting their first opportunity in the Capras jersey and hopefully balance that out with some cool, calm heads from our experienced guys,” he said.

"Everyone's jumping out of their skin as they should be at this time of year and I'm pretty excited to see the remainder of our squad on the paddock.”

Several forwards, including Phil Nati and Brad Lupi, will back up this week as Williams looks to give them more game time and build their match fitness.

Lock Jerry Key will be rested, which will allow Jamie Hill, who impressed off the bench last week, the chance to get some good minutes.

Williams said a couple of "surprise packets” had emerged from last week's game, among them Theodore product Lachlan Norris.

"He's one of our younger players and quite a strong forward.

"He was exceptional when he came on last week so I'm keen to give guys like him as much time as possible in these trials to build their confidence and make sure they understand they're definitely up to this level.”

Saturday's game starts at 6pm at Wests Leagues Club.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster, Jamie Minto, Junior Kirisome, Jayden Albert, Jace O'Neill, Sonny Kerry, Jack Madden, Brad Lupi, Aaron Teroi, Tavite Lopeti, Jyde Dwyer, Tyson White, Jamie Hill, Darcy Davey, Gillesbie Fai, James Livock, Aaron Flanagan, Phil Nati, Lachlan Norris, Ryan Flintham, Sam Lollo, Troyson Bassani, Jack White