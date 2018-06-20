WATCH: Coach on what Dave Taylor brings to the Capras

Dave Taylor strides into action for the Capras at Browne Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Dave Taylor will notch up his 50th Intrust Super Cup game in the CQ Capras clash with the Mackay Cutters tomorrow.

The former Australia rep, who returned to the Capras this season, has also played with Toowoomba, Aspley and Tweed Heads in the country's second-tier competition.

The Capras looked set to field their strongest team of the season tomorrow but skipper Jack Madden was ruled out on specialist's advice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a broken fibula that was re-fractured in late May.

Hooker Billy Gilbert is back after five weeks out with a leg injury and will come off the bench, while Maipele Morseau will slot into halfback in Madden's absence.

Coach Kim Williams said, despite it being a bottom of the table clash, he was expecting a quality contest.

"We're both equal on points and both teams will see this as a game they need to win. I think that's going to add up to a very good game of rugby league.

"We've got to win the forwards battle against a very hard-working pack and try to minimise the influence of their halves, who have very good kicking games.”

Williams said it was fitting that local product Taylor would bring up his 50-game milestone with his home club.

"From day one, his input at training has been excellent and his leadership among the group has been priceless, for the young players in particular.

"He's produced some very good football on the field and we're looking forward to him, like the rest of the team, finishing the year very strongly.”

GAME DAY

Saturday's action at Browne Park, Rockhampton