WATCH: Coach tips big crowd for Coal Train's Capras comeback

Dave Taylor will play for the Capras in their third trial game against the Mackay Cutters this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams is expecting several thousand footy fans at Browne Park this weekend to watch Dave "Coal Train” Taylor get his Capras career rolling.

It will be a case of deja vu for the powerhouse forward, who played about 10 games for the club (then the CQ Comets) early in his career when contracted to the Brisbane Broncos.

Capras: Capras Coach Kim Williams talks about the team's preparations for this weekend's pre-season match against Mackay at Browne Park.

The 203-game NRL veteran will line up with the Capras in their final pre-season trial against the Mackay Cutters on Saturday.

Williams yesterday named his strongest squad yet, and said he was expecting a "pretty polished and confident performance” as players looked to cement their places in the starting 17 for the Intrust Super Cup season kick-off in a fortnight.

The coach wants an improved defensive performance after last week's squad, albeit a relatively inexperienced one, leaked 36 points in the first 40 minutes against the Townsville Blackhawks.

He is confident the inclusion of his more experienced recruits will see that addressed on Saturday.

"I think with experienced heads like Dave and Pete Rogers out there, we'll just be a bit more settled and able to start the game a little bit better than we did last week,” he said.

Williams said he would be happy to get 40 minutes out of Taylor and build on that game time each week.

"He'll definitely be a focus for us and the opposition defence,” he said.

"He's going to be a boost for our team.

"I'm just looking for a solid performance from Dave. He'll probably play 20 minutes a half... that's the goal at this point and, if he can get that out, I'll be pretty happy.”

Coach Kim Williams wants a better defensive effort from the Capras this weekend. Chris Ison ROK210218ccapras1

Williams said while his starting 17 for Round 1 was definitely in the 25-man squad listed, he was yet to decide on several positions.

"I'm after players who can get straight on the field, cross that line, and they're ready to go. That will be a good indicator this week who's actually ready to play in this competition,” he said.

Williams said there should be a big crowd and a great atmosphere on Saturday, with the Capras 18s and 20s also playing the Cutters.

The main game is at 7pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster, Junior Kirisome, Connor Broadhurst, Nathan Bassani, Chanel Seigafo, Blake Goodman, Jack Madden (captain), Pete Rogers, Billy Gilbert, Brad Lupi, Dave Cowhan, Dave Taylor, Jerry Key, Aaron Teroi, Phil Nati, Jamie Hill, Luke George, Vic Halfpenny, Aaron Flanagan, Tyson White, Jyde Dwyer, Jayden Albert, Lachlan Norris, Maipele Morseu, Darcy Davey