Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man speeds past police on Bruce Highway
Crime

WATCH: Coast man caught at highest speed in state

Felicity Ripper
27th Dec 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released vision of a Coast man driving 60km/h over the speed limit before allegedly returning a breath alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

The 27-year-old from Glenview was driving up the Bruce Highway at Cooran at 6pm on December 23 when he was stung by a police officer on a motorcycle.

The officer detected the man driving 170km/h in the 110km/h zone, the highest speed detected across the state since Monday.

It is also alleged the man provided a BAC of 0.107 per cent, more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

The body worn vision was released as part of a Christmas Road Safety Campaign as police continue to plead with motorists to drive safe on Queensland roads.

Since Monday, more than 100 drink drivers were charged and 11,000 motorists were caught speeding across Queensland.

Speaking at a conference about the campaign this morning, Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating from the Road Policing Command highlighted the behaviour of the Glenview man.

"We look forward to seeing some people explaining their behaviour to a magistrate," Assistant Commissioner Keating said. 

"That's just inexcusable, it's irresponsible and quite frankly it's ridiculous behaviour with the constant messaging that goes on at this time of year." 

The Glenview man was fined $1,245 and 8 demerit points for speeding and will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on January 16 in relation to drink driving.

alleged drink driving bruce highway cooran editors picks speeding fine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bright street light saga drags on

        premium_icon Bright street light saga drags on

        News HOW many councillors does it take to change a light bulb?

        UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        Crime Multiple emergency services attend a code silver at prison.

        ROLLING: Taroomball fire downgraded

        ROLLING: Taroomball fire downgraded

        News Multiple fire crews and aircraft responding to blaze

        Police attend to children playing in drain

        premium_icon Police attend to children playing in drain

        News Initial reports suggested a child may have been trapped inside.