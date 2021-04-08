Menu
Police play firefighters to save house
News

Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

by Maddy Morwood
8th Apr 2021 1:24 PM
Police officers are being hailed as heroes after jumping to the aid of an unsuspecting mother and child at a house fire in far north Queensland.

The officers were conducting proactive enforcement in East Innisfail on Saturday afternoon when they noticed heavy smoke from a Phyllis Street address.

Incredible footage shared by Queensland Police show the two police men approaching a large shed heavily engulfed in flames sitting in proximity behind a house.

The video shows the two officers yelling out to alert anyone inside the house, which was dangerously close to also catching alight.

Senior Constable Ogilvie and Constable Rohder rescued a mother and a child who were inside their home and unaware of the danger unfolding outside.

They used a garden hose to douse the fire while they waited for emergency services.

Queensland police said the pair possibly saved not only both houses, but also two lives.

"They have the potential to be poached into a new career after their quick action," a spokesman said.

