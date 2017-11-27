Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Council officers spark outrage for treatment of dogs

A snap shot of the video shows the officer mid-swing as he hits a dog with the catch pole.
A snap shot of the video shows the officer mid-swing as he hits a dog with the catch pole. Contributed
Shayla Bulloch
by

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's CEO is urging people to wait until the results of an investigation are known before making assumptions about the way local laws officers handled a situation labelled as "abuse".

Footage circulating on social media has sparked an outrage within the Rockhampton community.

A video posted to Facebook on Friday shows what appears to be three Rockhampton Regional Council local law officers using catch poles at a Rocky home to entrap two dogs.

One of the council officers entered the front yard through a gate and when the dogs became agitated, he proceeded to hit them with the pole.

The man hit a black and white dog with the catch pole who then retreats.

A medium sized brown dog runs into the camera's view which the officer strikes twice before it also retreats.

Another officer then enters the property to try and catch the dogs.

The video has been viewed more than 33,000 times and has been shared by hundreds.

Fired up social media comments are calling for the council officer to be disciplined.

But Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon is urging people not to jump to conclusions.

 

Rockhampton CEO Evan Pardon at a press conference to talk about the Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC) Credit Review Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton CEO Evan Pardon at a press conference to talk about the Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC) Credit Review Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK160115ccouncil4

Mr Pardon said officers were responding to complaints of the animals wandering at large and attacking pedestrians.

"Officers attended the premises to investigate the reported attacks on residents in line with council's duty of care," Mr Pardon said.

"At this stage, council can confirm one of the dogs is classed as a Regulated Menacing Dog which wasn't suitably enclosed as required under the conditions of keeping that animal.

"The dogs were removed by officers and will remain in the pound while investigations are under way.

"It is appropriate for those investigations to run their course before Council comments further. Council is continuing to liaise with the owners of the animals.

"As the footage has been widely viewed on social media, I would urge concerned residents to wait until the results of the investigation and the circumstances are fully known before making assumptions about the incident."

Topics:  dogs local law officers rockhampton regional council rspca video

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Weather trifecta to hit CQ: Stormy, hot and humid

Weather trifecta to hit CQ: Stormy, hot and humid

Region braces for more rain.

Tragic death of Yeppoon teen at 'favourite place' in world

Hannah Dingle has been remembered as a smiling and happy person.

The 16-year-old has been remembered as a 'beautiful soul'

Rocky people may have to vote again by mid-February

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Magaret Strelow.

All eyes at City Hall on Rockhampton state election

WATCH: Ian Webster crowned Australian boxing champion

DUAL SUCCESS: Rockhampton's Ian Webster has followed up his Golden Gloves championship earlier this year with the Australian light heavyweight title.

Former Capras favourite plans to go pro next year

Local Partners