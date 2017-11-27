WATCH: Council officers spark outrage for treatment of dogs

A snap shot of the video shows the officer mid-swing as he hits a dog with the catch pole.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's CEO is urging people to wait until the results of an investigation are known before making assumptions about the way local laws officers handled a situation labelled as "abuse".

Footage circulating on social media has sparked an outrage within the Rockhampton community.

Rockhampton Dog Catch: A video that has been shared around social media depicting three local law officers from Rockhampton Regional Council catching dog, one of which was deemed as menacing.

A video posted to Facebook on Friday shows what appears to be three Rockhampton Regional Council local law officers using catch poles at a Rocky home to entrap two dogs.

One of the council officers entered the front yard through a gate and when the dogs became agitated, he proceeded to hit them with the pole.

The man hit a black and white dog with the catch pole who then retreats.

A medium sized brown dog runs into the camera's view which the officer strikes twice before it also retreats.

Another officer then enters the property to try and catch the dogs.

The video has been viewed more than 33,000 times and has been shared by hundreds.

Fired up social media comments are calling for the council officer to be disciplined.

But Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon is urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Mr Pardon said officers were responding to complaints of the animals wandering at large and attacking pedestrians.

"Officers attended the premises to investigate the reported attacks on residents in line with council's duty of care," Mr Pardon said.

"At this stage, council can confirm one of the dogs is classed as a Regulated Menacing Dog which wasn't suitably enclosed as required under the conditions of keeping that animal.

"The dogs were removed by officers and will remain in the pound while investigations are under way.

"It is appropriate for those investigations to run their course before Council comments further. Council is continuing to liaise with the owners of the animals.

"As the footage has been widely viewed on social media, I would urge concerned residents to wait until the results of the investigation and the circumstances are fully known before making assumptions about the incident."