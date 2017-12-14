WATCH: CQ island legend the star of new global video

Geoff Mercer from GKI Holiday Village said it is time for Great Keppel Island to heal. Photo Contributed

GEOFF Mercer knows just the place to spend summer and he's telling the world about it.

The local legend of Great Keppel Island tells his story and shares the hidden beaches and coves to explore as the hero of the latest Queensland tourism promotional video.

I know just the place- GKI promo video: Geoff Mercer is the face of a new promotion for GKI.

The compelling 90 second video is sure to give you goosebumps as Geoff reveals all his favourite places on the Southern Great Barrier Reef island for visitors to experience it as a local.

Produced in partnership between Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) and Capricorn Enterprise, TEQ Chief Executive Officer Leanne Coddington said the video was part of a series being progressively released.

"Travellers are increasingly looking to explore the hidden secrets of a destination, and live like a local while they're on holidays," she said.

"Having real locals tell their story, share their secrets and invite travellers to explore their part of the world is such a genuine, Queensland way to make this series so special.

"Geoff's passion is palpable throughout the video, making it near on impossible not to shift Great Keppel Island to the top of your bucket list after watching it."

Capricorn Enterprise Chief Executive Mary Carroll said Geoff had a natural ability to make every visitor to Great Keppel Island feel special.

"He connects with people which is why he is the perfect choice," Ms Carroll said.

"Great Keppel Island and the Southern Great Barrier Reef is the jewel in the crown of our destination and we are so very fortunate to live here.

"Partnering with TEQ for this initiative has produced an exceptional and exciting result."

Geoff's local invitation video was previewed at an industry celebration in Yeppoon last month and was launched to public via You Tube.