WATCH: CQ man pens ode to Gracemere Saleyards

Ashley Cook: Singer Ashley Cook has recorded a song about Gracemere Cattle Yards.

THANGOOL'S Ashley Cook has been recording music for around 15 years.

In his latest project, the singer-songwriter has paid tribute to the Gracemere Saleyards in a song which tells the history of the complex.

"It is all about telling a story and if people can relate to it, it is keeping the story alive,” Ashley said.

The independent musician had been a frequent visitor to the Gracemere Saleyards where he had bought cattle for many years.

"I always thought there was a story there to be told, that's how it came about,” Ashley said.

The CQ man had done his homework on the famous complex before writing the song, Gracemere Cattle Yards.

He enlisted the help of a Gracemere man, Peter Priem to help research the sale yards before they put the song together.

The singer songwriter said the inspiration behind the song was how the sale yards had grown over the years.

"We wanted to do a lively track so hopefully it catches on and people remember it,” Ashley said.

He has recorded bush ballad music and other stories for a number of years.

Ashley has been a country music lover since he was a kid which led to his passion for song writing.

In 2003, Ashley travelled to Tamworth to pursue a career in music where he met his current producer, Lindsay Butler.

He has since teamed up to write material with songwriters from across Australia.

Ashley is currently working on new material for his seventh album which will feature his latest song, Gracemere Cattle Yards.