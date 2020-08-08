WATCH: Crews still battling fire at asbestos-filled home
UPDATE, 11.20am: Emergency services remain on site at a Berkserker property after it caught alight this morning.
The Morning Bulletin understands the home contains a large amount of asbestos.
Fire crews have since entered the property wearing breathing apparatuses.
It is believed no individuals resided in the property.
INITIAL, 10.45am: Fire crews are currently responding to reports of a structure fire in Rockhampton’s North.
It is understood a Bedford St property in Berserker caught alight around 10.30am.
The residence is believed to be ‘well engulfed’.
It is unclear at this time whether any persons are inside the residence.
Smoke is reportedly billowing from the property’s roof.
Both QAS and QPS are also en route.
More to come.