Basketball

WATCH: Cyclones shooting for first win at state champs

Pam McKay
15th Jan 2021 8:49 AM
The Rockhampton Cyclones will be looking to register their first win of the Basketball Queensland under-18 state championships on Friday.

They take on the Gold Coast Rollers at 9.30am and you can watch the game live here.

The championships at Carrara’s Gold Coast Leisure and Sports Complex run until Sunday and The Morning Bulletin is livestreaming the action.

Basketball fans can watch every game on the venue’s showcourt - court seven in hall one - on this website.

Watch Day 2 replays here

Watch Day 1 replays here

The Cyclones have lost their four games in girls Division 2 but have had a couple of close results.

The Rockhampton Rockets, who are playing in boys Division 1, are also yet to score a win.

The Rockhampton Jets are one and three from four in boys Division 3/4.

Cyclones coach Wade Rebetzke said the team had “been in a couple of games but couldn’t quite get over the line”.

He was hoping they could break through for a win on Friday, either against the Rollers or Northside Wizards 2.

“We have an opportunity to go out and compete and have a red-hot crack,” he said.

“Everyone’s contributed in different games; they’ve all been playing quite well and they’ve all done their job.

“We’ve definitely improved with every game.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

