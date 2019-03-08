Menu
Michael Anderson in a video chat with his son William, as well as staff and students at Highlands Christian College.
WATCH: Dad surprises son at school after deployment

8th Mar 2019 7:05 AM | Updated: 10:22 AM

IN THE most heart-warming video you'll see today, a father who was deployed to Afghanistan surprises his son in front of his entire school in Toowoomba. 

The video was shared on Highlands Christian College's Facebook page yesterday and already it's been viewed by thousands.

Michael Anderson has spent the past seven months overseas with the Australian Defence Force, and while he was deployed the school worked together to send letters and care packages to his platoon.

His son William was on stage at assembly last Friday because his dad wanted to send a gift to the school to say thank you.

His thanks were given via a video link which was shown on a large projector screen, and William can be seen tearing up while watching his dad.

As the clip comes to an end, he says he will quickly grab the gift to show everyone, and it's the best gift William could hope for. 

Michael Anderson with his son William at Highlands Christian College.

Instead of reappearing on film, his dad walks out on stage and embraces William in a teary hug, while the school breaks out into applause.

The school was also gifted a rectangular banner with 'Operation Highroad Camp Qargha 2018-2019' written across one side, with the signatures of platoon members who had been touched by the school's generosity.

