L-R Darumbal elders Aunty Nicky Hatfield, Aunty Sally Vea Vea with Kristine Hatfield near Mt Jim Crow which they hope to have renamed to its original Darumbal name of Baga.

A FORBIDDEN relationship between two young lovers, and a fight over a woman between two men.

These are the basis of two Dreaming stories behind Baga (Mount Jim Crow) and Gai-ee (Mount Wheeler.

As Darumbal elder Nhaya Nicky Hatfield stands on her people's sacred ground, she shares these creation stories.

