Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dashcam fool
Crime

WATCH: Dashcam shows P-plater's deadly move

by Ally Foster
22nd Mar 2019 9:18 AM

A RECKLESS P-plate driver has been caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road to beat busy traffic.

The incident was caught on dashcam in Strathfield, Sydney and sent to Ray Hadley.

"Ray was sent this dashcam video of an idiot P-plater in a Range Rover not only overtaking double lines but pushing its way into busy traffic," a Facebook post by the Ray Hadley Morning Show read.

Footage shows the driver in trying to push their way back into the queue after crossing double lines to get ahead.

As other motorists wait patiently to turn onto Parramatta Rd the P-plater decides they don't want to wait and takes off on the opposite side of the road again.

They make it to the front and pull out in front of oncoming traffic, completely ignoring the red light.

Fortunately no one was hurt by the dangerous stunt.

More Stories

dangerous driving dashcam editors picks p-plates traffic video

Top Stories

    Creating an Infamous dream career in dance

    premium_icon Creating an Infamous dream career in dance

    Entertainment Rocky girl returns home in spectacular cabaret performance

    Woman sold $165k of shipping containers of explosives

    premium_icon Woman sold $165k of shipping containers of explosives

    Crime It's not the first time she's been busted for fraudulent activity

    Blackwater locals hit back after coal truck convoy blindside

    premium_icon Blackwater locals hit back after coal truck convoy blindside

    Business Up to 200 trucks expected to travel through town each day

    Prime Minister lost for words on Adani

    premium_icon Prime Minister lost for words on Adani

    Business Silence on Adani mine despite report of imminent green light