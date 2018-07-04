WATCH: Dave Taylor ruled out of Capras clash with Magpies

RUGBY LEAGUE: Powerhouse forward Dave Taylor has been ruled out of the CQ Capras clash with the Souths Logan Magpies this weekend.

The former Australian rep suffered a calf strain which saw him leave the field midway through the first half of the Capras' win over the Mackay Cutters last Saturday.

Capras: Capras coach Kim Williams talks about the upcoming game.

Coach Kim Williams said a decision was made to "take the safe road” with Taylor to ensure he was back on the paddock next week.

Bill Cullen returns from a knee injury to take Taylor's place and will slot into the right second row, with Dave Cowhan to play on the left.

"It's always disappointing to lose your marquee player but with the quality of Bill Cullen coming back in we don't lose too much at all,” Williams said.

Blake Goodman, who has been playing at halfback in the absence of injured skipper Jack Madden, is also under an injury cloud.

He suffered a heavy knock to his elbow late in Saturday's game and will undergo a fitness test on Thursday to determine if he will make the trip to Barcaldine for the showdown with the fifth-placed Magpies.

Blake Goodman will have to pass a fitness test on Thursday. Allan Reinikka ROK290318acapras5

If Goodman is out, Aaron Teroi will move back to the halves, Billy Gilbert will start at hooker and Darcy Davey will come into the 17 and share the hooking duties.

Williams said his players had a "spring in their step” this week after snapping their seven-game losing streak with their 20-6 win over the Cutters.

They are now looking to avenge their 32-point loss to the Magpies in Round 6.

"We were a little bit embarrassed about that result, so we've got a point to prove,” Williams said.

"They've lost a few games of late and their Broncos contingent isn't as strong through the Origin period so there's a few things pointing in our favour.

"We're hoping that we can win the battle of the forwards and nullify the class of their halves and their hooker by doing that.

"That will be our biggest challenge.”

Saturday's game kicks off at 6pm at the Barcaldine Showgrounds.

It will cap a full day of league action, which includes a coaching clinic, junior games and the Capras 20s game at 4pm.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster, Luke George, Connor Broadhurst, Nathan Bassani, Chanel Seigafo, Maipele Morseau, Blake Goodman, Oliver Percy, Aaron Teroi, Jerry Key, Bill Cullen, Dave Taylor, Jamie Hill,Billy Gilbert, Pete Rogers, Brad Lupi, Aaron Flanagan, Darcy Davey