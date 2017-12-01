Menu
WATCH: Dave Taylor training with the CQ Capras

ENERGY: NRL star Dave Taylor, who played with the Canberra Raiders this year, is doing some pre-season training with the CQ Capras before he joins the Toronto Wolfpack.
ENERGY: NRL star Dave Taylor, who played with the Canberra Raiders this year, is doing some pre-season training with the CQ Capras before he joins the Toronto Wolfpack.
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: You can hear a hint of excitement and anticipation in coach Kim Williams' voice as he talks about the CQ Capras' playing roster and the way his recruits have hooked into pre-season training.

The players are four weeks into their gruelling training schedule and it's only going to get harder before a well-earned two-week break over Christmas.

 

All but one of the first-grade squad are on deck (Connor Broadhurst is having the first block of pre-season with the Penrith Panthers) and the Capras "whole club approach" means its senior, under-20 and under-18s are regularly training together.

It had been a taper week this week, and Williams said the plan was to "amp it up again" next week on the training paddock.

"We've got a three-week run into Christmas and that will be the toughest three weeks of probably the whole season. That's where we really push them," he said.

"They're going really well. I'm really happy and mostly happy with the feel around the club with the 18s and 20s and first grade all together on Monday nights.

"I think that's the best thing we've done. It's the most I've enjoyed coaching in quite a while having such a large group and a lot of young guys there.

 

"You can see the camaraderie that's building amongst the whole club - that's something pretty special. We've just got to keep building on that and hopefully we can reflect that sort of feeling in the results on the field next year."

The players have received a welcome boost with the arrival of home-grown NRL star Dave Taylor.

The powerhouse forward will train with the Capras until December 28 when he flies out to link up with the Toronto Wolfpack.

Williams said Taylor had brought a real energy to the squad and was providing a source of motivation and inspiration, especially for the younger players.

"You can see the guys are seeking him out; they want to be around him and learn from him," he said.

"He's involved in everything we are doing, he's not picking and choosing. He's doing the four sessions with us and doing everything that every other player is required

to do."

Williams this week also announced that David Fuiama was would join the Capras coaching staff and there were also moves afoot to involve former NRL star Antonio Kaufusi, who is currently coaching in Bundaberg.

Topics:  antonio kaufusi cq capras dave taylor kim williams rugby league

