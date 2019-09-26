WATCH: Do you recognise this man?

Positive Batteries manager Shaun Harper wants to see this man in court after he stole twice from this store.

Positive Batteries manager Shaun Harper wants to see this man in court after he stole twice from this store.

DRONES are normally used to see from great heights but this one was taken on a brief journey, from the store, down the pants of an alleged criminal.

CCTV footage shows a man and a woman entering Positive Batteries on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon before the man put the drone down his pants and left.

Store manager Shaun Harper was disgusted by the act.

THEFT POSITIVE BATTERIES 3:

"They looked a bit suspicious late in the afternoon," Mr Harper said.

"I was trying to keep an eye on him but he hid behind one of the displays and he was out of eyesight."

The man covered in distinctive tattoos has already been recognised and named by an employee but the store is yet to receive their drone back.

He not only stole a drone, which retails for $83, he also stole a dashcam earlier in the day.

CCTV footage shows the man entering the store at about midday and putting the dashcam in his pocket hours before he changed his shirt and returned for the drone.

THEFT POSITIVE BATTERIES 2:

Mr Harper said the theft could have a dire affect on the store and its employees.

"If the company starts losing money through theft, the company will shut down and I'll lose my job," Mr Harper said.

The store had been broken into before but had never experienced crime this brazen, according to Mr Harper who said he would be putting more notices around that there are cameras and he would probably invest in more cameras and other measures.

Mr Harper wants to see the man charged and the stock returned.

THEFT POSITIVE BATTERIES:

"I'll be glad to see him go to court," he said.

"I hope they charge his girlfriend with accessory, she was keeping an eye."

The incident has been reported to police - if you have any extra information contact Policelink on 13 11 18 and quote QP1901864850.