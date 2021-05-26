Menu
WATCH: Dramatic moment armed robbers storm servo

Megan Sheehan
26th May 2021 1:28 PM
Dramatic CCTV footage released by police has shown the alarming moment two armed robbers jumped the counter and threatened a service station attendant.

Bundaberg detectives are appealing for public assistance in the investigation of an armed robbery at the business on Monday night.

Two men armed with knives entered the United Service Station on the corner of Boundary and Walker Streets, Bundaberg South, at 9.20pm.

One of the men jumped on the counter while the second man jumped over the counter and threatened a male employee with a knife.

The pair demanded cash and cigarettes before stealing those as well as the man's mobile phone.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police from Bundaberg general duties and the dog squad patrolled the surrounding area but were unable to locate the pair.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444 or online here or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or visit the website here.

