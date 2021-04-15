Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver steers into the waves on Fraser Island.
A driver steers into the waves on Fraser Island.
News

WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A video shared on Facebook page I Got Bogged on Fraser Island this week has highlighted bad driving behaviour on the World Heritage-listed destination.

The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically, with the car being steered straight into the water off the beach.

Hundreds of people reacted and commented on the video, with many saying it was drivers like those behind the wheel who ruined it for everyone else.

It comes after police last month issued a reminder to tourists about driving safely on Fraser Island.

The statement warned that beach conditions could be unpredictable and could change quickly, with washouts often difficult to see until drivers were almost upon them.

Drivers were urged to be patient and to remember that road rules apply on the island as on the mainland.

Originally published as WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

More Stories

fcpolice fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Premium Content Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Music The iconic Australian musician will share stories from the road and play songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

        LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Premium Content Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Crime A woman busted doing 40km/hr over the speed limit with a blood alcohol-content...

        New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Premium Content New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Crime A New Zealand man who carried out a fuel drive off in Queensland gave a War and...