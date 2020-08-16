WATCH: Drone captures progress on new bridge for Rookwood

CONSTRUCTION IMMINENT: Artist's impression of the planned Riverslea Bridge as part of the Rookwood Weir project.

CONSTRUCTION IMMINENT: Artist's impression of the planned Riverslea Bridge as part of the Rookwood Weir project.

ROOKWOOD Weir’s construction over the coming years will raise the water level of the Fitroy River, swamping the original single lane Riverslea Bridge at Gogango, making the construction of a taller bridge a necessity.

Sunwater recently released drone footage showing that the 25 construction workers employed by the infrastructure project had been hard at work on the $12.5 million bridge upgrade.

A Sunwater spokesperson said Civil Mining and Construction had started the foundation build at the site, 66km southwest of Rockhampton.

Work is underway on the Riverslea Bridge upgrade as part of the Rookwood Weir project.

“The new 21-metre-high bridge will span 260 metres across the Lower Fitzroy River, helping to floodproof the crossing during the wet season and enable the transport of heavy machinery and materials to the weir construction site,” the spokesperson said.

“The bridge is expected to be completed by June 2021.”

The Riverslea Bridge upgrade was one of three projects preparing the way for construction to begin on Rookwood Weir.

The other two projects, the $2.2 million Capricorn Highway intersection at Gogango and the 16.5km Thirsty Creek Road Upgrade (worth $7.5 million), were completed last month.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin last month, Minister for Natural Resources Dr Anthony Lynham confirmed Queensland-based Civil, Mining and Construction (CMC) had started the year-long project.

“Queensland, like the rest of the world, is facing tough economic times ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Lynham said.

ROOKWOOD ANNOUNCEMENT: Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke were delighted to recently announce CQ's McCosker Contracting as co-builder of Rookwood Weir.

“We’re continuing to manage our health response and that means Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, including its $50 billion infrastructure guarantee, is already rolling out.

“Rookwood Weir is region-changing water infrastructure that will deliver hundreds of jobs during and after construction and will expand irrigated agricultural production in the Lower Fitzroy.”

After years of waiting, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke was delighted to help deliver the Rookwood Weir during his first term of government.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said 247 CQ businesses had already registered their interest in supplying goods and services on the project’s dedicated web registry.

“This is local businesses showing a real sign of confidence in our region’s future,” he said.

“I’d encourage any local business with the capabilities required to get on board to be part of the future jobs and growth opportunities the weir offers for industry and farmers into the future.”

Additionally, Sunwater has lodged an initial development application with Rockhampton Regional Council for an accommodation camp to house up to 250 Rookwood Weir workers near Gogango.

Sunwater expects Rookwood Weir to be ready for wet commissioning in January 2024.

For more information on the Rookwood Weir visit https://bit.ly/RookwoodWeirProject