WATCH: Drone view of Mount Archer boardwalk going next level

BUSY WORKERS: The second stage (Stage 1B) of Mount Archer's elevated boardwalk walk will provide the public spectacular views to the north and east, looking towards Yeppoon, after it opens in December. Leighton Smith

PREPARE yourself for an epic view from the top of Rockhampton's Mount Archer this December.

The new boardwalk section will allow you to stroll through the tree tops and be in awe as you gaze out on a different angle of the region.

Once construction of stage two of Mount Archer's popular Nurim Circuit boardwalk ends in three months time, a sealed path (accessible to wheel chairs and prams) will connect to a new section of boardwalk and spectacular viewing platform before linking up to first stage which opened in March.

Drone footage of Mt Archer boardwalk: Stage two of Mount Archer's boardwalk walk wraps around to connect with the first viewing section.

Keen as mustard to inspect the progress at the site, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and local councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher savoured the new northward facing view, which promises to have tourists flocking from far and wide.

The project was funded by the the State Government's Works for Queensland program ($400000), Rockhampton Regional Council ($300000) and is one part of the Federal Government's investment in Mount Archer under the Regional Jobs Investment Package ($1.5 million).

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said extending the boardwalk was another step toward unlocking the tourism potential of Mount Archer and thanked the other levels of government for their support.

"Mount Archer is a beautiful attraction in the heart of our region and whether you're mountain biking, bush-walking or having a picnic, we are building a better experience for both locals and visitors when they come up here," Cr Strelow said.

"The response from the community to the first stage of the boardwalk was overwhelmingly positive and I have no doubt this second stage will also be a hit with more breathtaking views of the Fitzroy River and region opened up," Cr Strelow said.

PROGRESS UPDATE: Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow talk with a worker building the new section of the boardwalk. Contributed

Ms Landry said the project was progressing well and she was looking forward to seeing the finished project soon.

"Mount Archer is such a great natural asset for the region and the work the Council is putting in really is a credit to them and a celebration of the views the Berserker Range is so famous for," Ms Landry said.

"This project is part of the important Bowen Basin Jobs and Investment Package that I fought so hard for and I am really impressed with the work that has been done here to date.

"It's all about delivering jobs and delivering a better, more accessible Mount Archer for every Central Queenslander to enjoy and it's great to see the three levels of government working together to deliver such good things for the community."

DRONE VIEW: Overhead shot of the second stage Mount Archer's popular Nurim Circuit elevated boardwalk walk. Contributed

Ms Lauga said it was really exciting to see the second stage of this circuit take shape.

"The community really embraced the opening of the first stage and once the entire circuit is open it will give visitors more expansive views over the Mount Archer National Park and Rockhampton," Mrs Lauga said.

"The Palaszczuk Government contributed $400000 towards Stage 1B and also provided $750000 in funding towards construction of Stage 1A, as well as a further $450000 for upgrading the Zamia Track, pathways and mountain bike trails and $40000 for site and interpretative planning.

"Our funding is helping the Council to deliver a number of projects already, including the popular First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, while Works for Queensland funding is going towards the Nurim Circuit canopy walk."

NEW WALKWAY: Stage two of Mount Archer's boardwalk walk wraps around to connect with the first viewing section. Leighton Smith

Mrs Lauga said her government would continue to work with the Council to make the most of the mountain.

"I know that walkers, runners, cyclists and those who just want to enjoy the unique natural beauty are thrilled at the developments," she said.

The second stage of the circuit extends 70 metres outward and 5 metres high from the summit and will include more interpretive elements from our native Darumbal culture.