WATCH: Elsie the stubborn pooch at it again!

Elsie the stubborn Golden Retriever has done it again, this time at Burleigh Beach on the Gold Coast refusing to budge for owner Mike Cook.

This is the third video the famous dog has starred in, this time the woman behind the camera, Nicola Booth said, "I just couldn't get past (Elsie) on my bike which is why I stopped!"

"No I didn't know anything about that dog being such a celebrity until people started commenting they'd seen a similar dog," Ms Booth said.

Elsie didn't even get up for bone-shaped treats that Mr Cook was holding, leaving a crowd of onlookers laughing.

Elsie deciding the walkway was as good as a place as any to lie down. Photo: Nicola Booth.

"I think in the comments people suggested over 10 different names for who it was but it's definitely Elsie who apparently lives in the next suburb," Ms Booth said.

Despite what it looks like, Elsie and Mr Cook are best mates and have travelled across Australia together.

While some think Elsie's behaviour might be signs she is unwell, Mr Cook assures it's just her sassy personality.

Elsie and her owner Mike Cook are best friends, even though she likes to play dead in the middle of the street. Photo: Nicola Booth.

"As you can see sometimes our morning walks go really well and sometimes they don't," he said.

"It all depends what mood she is in and whether she's eaten or not."

While cheekiness and humour are some of her best tricks, Elsie has got a few more up her fur.

Another dog got Elsie up and going, but it didn't last very long! Photo: Nicola Booth.

"Her best trick is counting to five and reading minds," he said.

"If you think of a number between one and five and you tell me what it is then she will guess the number by touching my hand with her paw.

"I want her to try and guess the lottery numbers but she is not doing so well yet."