WATCH: Epic Capricornia prison expansion captured by drone

DRONE footage released by the Queensland Corrective Services has captured the impressive scale of the $241 million expansion to the Capricornia Correction Centre.

Circling the prison, the drone shows efforts well underway to construct or extend over a dozen buildings.

This will boost the prison's capacity from 410 cells (where some prisoners slept on floors), to more than 700.

The four year project was expected to be complete in 2020, weather permitting, with the first building expected to be finished mid-May.

At the time of the project's announcement in 2017, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promised that locals would be cashing in on employment opportunities, and this has become reality with local workers contributing nearly 90 per cent of the 193,000 construction hours towards the expansion.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the project was expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Central Queensland.

"Not only will the region benefit from 172 jobs during construction, but an extra 130 full-time permanent jobs will be created at the prison once the project is complete," Mrs Lauga said.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the expansion project was already producing benefits for Rockhampton.

L-R Brittany Lauga, Mark Ryan and Barry O'Rourke at the Capricorn Correctional Centre at Etna Creek outside Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK190618cprison15

"As an advocate for Rocky, it is heartening to hear how local industry is already benefiting from the project," Mr O'Rourke said.

"Once the project is complete, there will be significant flow-on opportunities for local businesses in helping to keep the centre running."

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin welcomed the progress on the centre.

"Our highly-trained officers manage some of the most challenging people in society in a dynamic and challenging environment," Mr Martin said.

"Expanding Capricornia Correctional Centre will help to provide a safer environment of our officers."

Given the prison's catchment included Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay, Queensland's Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said the upgrade would ensure there was sufficient capacity to accommodate future growth in prisoner numbers.