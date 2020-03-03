Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WANT TO BE HEARD: Rally outside the Bundaberg Courthouse for Paradise Dam.
WANT TO BE HEARD: Rally outside the Bundaberg Courthouse for Paradise Dam.
News

WATCH: Farmers and workers rally to save Paradise Dam

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAVE Paradise.

It's a simply message and one farmers and workers alike hope get through to the State Government and SunWater after a protest this morning.

Dozens of people rallied outside the Bundaberg Courthouse while day two of the Bundaberg hearings for the Paradise Dam Commission Inquiry were underway.

Signs with messages like: "Jobs will be lost", "Water is Sacred", "Community in Chaos", "$10 billion loss to Bundaberg" and "Save Our Water" were held by workers, farmers and business owners, while chants of "Save Paradise" were sung out.

This is a developing story, more to come.

bundaberg farmers paradise dam
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man critical after horror Yeppoon Road crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man critical after horror Yeppoon Road crash

        News WATCH: Queensland Ambulance staff have described the events

        Fishing for more data: fishermen versus Gladstone Ports Corp

        premium_icon Fishing for more data: fishermen versus Gladstone Ports Corp

        News GPC and DAF delay handing over documents in class action case

        Beat the heat: 13 of Central Qld's best swimming holes

        premium_icon Beat the heat: 13 of Central Qld's best swimming holes

        News LIST: CQ's best kept secrets and well-known watering holes

        Residents clean up town and have it looking good as new

        premium_icon Residents clean up town and have it looking good as new

        Community ‘It was great to see the parks and beaches were relatively clear of rubbish.’