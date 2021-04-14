Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cricket

WATCH: Final day of under 16 state championships

Tom Threadingham
14th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's best under 16 cricketers will look to finish strong when they run out for the third and final day of the livestreamed state championships on the Coast.

News Corp will be streaming from Field 1 only, with a 50-over clash between Embers and Flares to be broadcast from 9am.

Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

TOP FIVE: Big hitting teens shine at state championships

Meanwhile, Sparks and Flash will face off on Field 2 (not livestreamed).

Embers head into their livestreamed clash after a gritty Twenty20 victory over Flash on Tuesday.

While they only posted 87 runs, a strong bowling effort saw them take the win by eight runs.

Flares have one win to their name, winning over Flash on Monday but losing to Sparks on Tuesday.

THE SCHEDULE

Wednesday

9am EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)

9am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2). Not livestreamed

caloundra cricket club cricket livestream queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        Premium Content Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        News The masterplan also includes a $6m synthetic running track, buildings, extra...

        ‘No regrets’: Reggie Tucker reflects on 50 years as coach

        Premium Content ‘No regrets’: Reggie Tucker reflects on 50 years as coach

        Cycling & MTB The CQ legend who helped shape Anna Meares’ celebrated career has retired.

        SURF LAKES ACCESS: Potential roundabout plans for Yeppoon Rd

        Premium Content SURF LAKES ACCESS: Potential roundabout plans for Yeppoon Rd

        News A standard intersection off Yeppoon Road is not permitted due to safety concerns...