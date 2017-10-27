WATCH: Fire burns near North Rocky home

2.50PM: A FIRE ignited just metres from an Alton Downs property this afternoon.

One urban and one rural crew responded to the blaze, which ignited about 1pm on a Laurel Bank Rd property.

Within half an hour the fire front was burning at 150m, and the western and eastern flanks were extinguished.

Grass Fire: Grass fire Laurel Banks Rd.

By 1.50pm the fire was out and crews were dampening down the perimeter.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the last left the scene about 2.25pm.

The fire had not posed a threat to any homes, and the scene has been left in the hands of property owner.

At this time the QFES cannot confirm how the fire started.

