Queensland Fire Services made quick work of a structure in Koongal on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a Rockonia Rd address where a fire had engulfed a shed.

Three crews had the fire out and had the shed ventilated by 9:15am.

Thanks to Campbell Thomasson for sending images of the incident to The Morning Bulletin.

