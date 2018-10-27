Menu
Images from the prototype testing video of Yeppoon's Surf Lakes.
News

WATCH: First look at Yeppoon's Surf Lakes in action

vanessa jarrett
by
27th Oct 2018 2:20 PM

PROTOTYPE testing of Yeppoon's Surf Lakes is well underway.

A video shared by the company shows surfers having a spin on the waves, stacks and all.

And the best it yet to come - there is still bigger waves to be generated.

Surf Lakes Director Reuben Buchanana said on social media "there are four separate reef breaks - all different levels and lengths. Much more to come.”

READ HERE: Surf pool ready to roll out the waves

The question on everyone lips is when it will be open to the public.

Mr Buchanan replied to this, commenting "it's new tech and lots of work to do to prove reliability at commercial level, but trust us we want to get these going all over Australia asap”.

Images from the prototype testing video of Yeppoon's Surf Lakes.
The tap to the wave pool was turned on on October 10 and Surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis said it would take well over a week for the water to reach the appropriate levels for the first waves to break and real testing to begin.

READ HERE: First water drops rush into world-first wave pool

READ HERE: World-first wave pool edges closer to completion

Once completed and tested, the wave pool is expected to produce eight separate waves simultaneously.

The waves will vary in size and length to allow for beginners through to expert surfers to use the pool at the same time.

READ HERE: How the perfect CQ site was found

