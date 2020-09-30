A North Queensland fisherman has turned the popular Disney Ooshies toys into a secret bait.

Mark Pace, from Mackay, packed in some fluoro green plastic Disney characters and dropped them into the depths at some of his tried and tested fishing spots.

"I was going on a maiden voyage in my boat, it's been three years since it's been on the water," he told the Townsville Bulletin.

"My mate said take the fluoro green ones. We got over 100 fish for the day."

Mark Pace with a fish caught on a Disney Ooshie toy.

Mr Pace rigged the Disney characters on a two-hook paternoster rig and pulled up an array of prized reef fish.

"I got some good red emperor," he said.

"I had bait on the bottom hooks but they always went for the second hook, which didn't have any bait.

"I out-fished my fellow companions."

Mr Pace made no secret of his success using the toys as bait, posting photos and videos of his captures on social media. His posts have since gone viral.

"Any one have any glow in the dark Ooshies they don't want? Happy to pay $1 each," he posted.

Mr Pace is now on the hunt for more fluoro Ooshies but said they would be hard to get a hold of after the supermarket giant called off the promotion early because of "unprecedented demand".

Ooshies were handed out by Woolworths when shoppers spent $30.

High demand for the has resulted in some people listing them for sale on eBay for thousands of dollars.

Woolworths was meant to run the promotion until October 20.

Originally published as WATCH: Fisherman uses Ooshies to catch 100+ fish