WATCH: Flash flooding inundates Rocky streets

A woman in a kayak paddles down a Rocky street after the region was drenched with rain on Sunday.

UPDATE 3pm: AS the rain eases on Rockhampton, the full effects of the downpour have come to light.

Numerous streets throughout Rocky were quickly swept under from flash flooding after a severe weather warning was issued for the region to expect heavy falls.

Persistent rain fell for a few hours with some parts of south Rockhampton reportedly recording 130mm of rain.

Parts of Berserker also got a drenching with between 95mm and 145mm recorded.

Norman Gardens also copped nearly 50mm in the two hour downpour with many other parts of the region seeing the same trend.

Weather warning as of 3pm. BOM

With the worst of the weather passing the Rocky region, The Bureau of Meteorology have now issued a severe weather warning for Gladstone.

UPDATE 2pm: FLASH flooding has inundated Rockhampton after a deluge of rain hit the region this afternoon.

Flash flooding on the corner of Alexandra Rd and Medcraf St, Rocky. Frazer Pearce

The Bureau of Meteorology extended the severe weather warning at 1.48pm for areas in Capricornia and Wide Bay districts to expect heavy rain and flash flooding.

Reports of flash flooding are widespread across Rockhampton with reports parts of Farm St is completely underwater.

Two people stand in flood water on East St after a deluge of rain hit the region this afternoon. Frazer Pearce

Norman Rd, East St and Alexandra St is also reportedly experiencing flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding were expected to inundate the area for the next several hours.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

UPDATE 1pm: BLACKDOWN Tablelands has copped a deluge of rain this morning recording nearly 100mm in four hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the national park received 93mm of rain since 9am this morning.

The severe weather warning for parts of Central Highlands has also extended and is moving towards Rockhampton.

More updates expected this afternoon.

INITAL STORY: PARTS of Central Queensland can expect a drenching in the next several hours as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning this morning for parts of the Central Highlands to expect heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of CQ this morning. BOM

Areas included in the warning zone are Emerald, Biloela, Blackwater, Baralaba, Moura and Capella.

Blackdown Tablelands have already recorded about 58mm of rainfall in an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise for people to be careful in these conditions.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.