WATCH: Footy Show pays homage to 'People's Immortal'

Local league identity Scott Minto with the "bronze statue” unveiled yesterday which proclaims him as the "People's Immortal”.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Scott Minto's legendary status as the "People's Immortal” has spread across the nation.

Channel 9's NRL Footy Show paid homage to the Rockhampton-born league identity in a segment last night.

Narrated by the great Ray Warren, it featured commentary from former players including Petero Civoniceva and Beau Ryan.

Minto's promotion to the illustrious title came on the back of a social media groundswell identified by betting agency Sportsbet.

Scott Minto playing for the North Queensland Cowboys against Canberra in June 2007.

Much of the support for the hard-working winger, who played 53 NRL games for the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys, can be found on a Facebook page celebrating some of the lesser-known NRL players of the '90s and 2000s.

On the back of the news that the ninth Immortal was to be announced this year, Sportsbet felt compelled to act and give the rugby league faithful what they wanted.

It declared Minto the "People's Immortal” and had a "bronze statue” made in his honour.

According to Sportsbet, it was unveiled by the "great man himself” at Suncorp Stadium yesterday morning before being moved to its permanent home at the iconic Caxton Hotel.